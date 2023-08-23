9-months-pregnant teen dies while trying to charge her phone after a bath: report

The teen was electrocuted while trying to charge her phone after a bath. (Representational)

A 17-year-old pregnant teenager died after a horrifying accident involving an extension cord left her electrocuted. The young victim, identified as Jennifer Karolayne, died in the early hours of last Thursday in the Monte Castelo neighborhood of Campina Grande, Brazil.

Karolayne had taken a bath and then she got out and attempted to put her phone on charge using an extension cord. A sudden surge of electricity coursed through the cord, transforming what should have been a routine act into a harrowing and fatal accident. The incident, which unfolded in her own home, also claimed the life of her unborn child. She was nine-months pregnant.

Karolayne’s husband, an eyewitness to the catastrophe, shared his account of the fateful moment. He recounted hearing a jarring noise followed by his wife's anguished scream, only to discover her lifeless body sprawled on the floor. In his attempt to aid his wife, he too got jolted.

Local police have been treating the case as an accident. However, the police chief said standard an investigative protocol will be initiated according to standard procedure although it is amply clear it was an unfortunate accident.

Just six days ago, a group of teenagers experienced an electrocution while attempting to capture a selfie on a train track. The incident, which unfolded en route to the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, saw a young boy inadvertently touch an electrified rail, sending a shock through his body. He went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition. It is unclear what his condition is as of now.

Two others too got jolted while the other friends of the group tried to help their friends.