9 members of Mumbai family undergo weight loss surgery

Nine members of a Mumbai family opted for surgery to reduce weight (Representational image)

Nine members of a Mumbai family have all undergone bariatric surgery over the course of seven years to reduce and maintain their weight. The family has a genetic predisposition to obesity, said their doctor while speaking to Times of India.

The latest member of the family to undergo the weight loss surgery is a 19-year-old college student, who used to weigh 120 kg. “She weighs 101kg now and should continue losing weight for the next few months,” her mother told Times of India, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The mother was the second member of the family to opt for bariatric surgery – she got inspired after seeing her husband’s nephew lose weight. She said that her husband’s nephew used to weigh 200 kg while in his early 20s – he lost 30 kg thanks to surgery.

“That was all the convincing I needed,” said the 43-year-old woman, who soon met Dr Sanjay Borude for a consultation. The woman also underwent weight loss surgery after meeting the doctor.

Dr Borude has performed surgery on nine members of the joint family that all live in independent flats of the building they own in Bandra, Mumbai. Four distant relatives have also opted for weight loss surgery over the last seven years.

However, there are still some members of the family who are not convinced about the benefits of surgery. The woman’s husband, who weighs over 160 kg, has been refusing to consider surgery for weight loss.

According to Dr Borude, the youngest member of the family to undergo surgery was 13-years-old, while the oldest was 60. He said that all of them had metabolic syndrome — a cluster of disorders like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, excess fat that increases risk of heart disease, stroke etc.