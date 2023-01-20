88-year-old wins Rs 5 crore lottery in Punjab after buying tickets for 40 years

Mahant Dwaka Dass (right) said he was feeling happy after the Rs 5 crore lottery win. (Image: ANI/Twitter)

An 88-year-old man won a whopping Rs 5 crore lottery in Punjab after buying tickets for the last 40 years. Mahant Dwarka Dass is overjoyed after his win post a long wait of four decades and while speaking to news agency ANI said he was feeling “happy”.

Dass lives in Derabassi with his two sons and said he will distribute the winning amount between his sons and also give a portion to his area (dera).



An 88-year-old man wins Rs 5 crore lottery in Punjab's Derabassi

“I've been buying lotteries for the last 35-40 years. I will distribute the winning amount among my two sons and to my 'Dera',” Dwarka Dass was quoted by ANI as saying.

One of his sons, Narender Kumar Sharma, said Dass gave money to his nephew to get him a lottery ticket. “He won it and we are feeling happy,” Sharma said.

Dass won’t obviously get the total Rs 5 crore winning. 30 per cent tax will be deducted from his winnings.

“He (Dwarka Dass) won the first prize of Rs 5 crore. After completing the prescribed procedure, amount will be given to him after deducting 30 per cent tax,” Assistant Lottery Director Karam Singh told ANI.

Punjab State Lohri Makar Sankranti Bumper Lottery 2023 results were announced on January 16.