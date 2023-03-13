 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ex-NASA employee, 81, got stuck in a car for a week in the snow. How he survived

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 02:23 PM IST

81-year-old Jerry Jouret-a former NASA employee- survived by eating the snacks that were with him inside the car.

Jerry Jouret left his mountain house located in Big Pine, California on February 24 to return to his family who were residing in Gardnerville (Photo credit: facebook.com/Inyo County Sheriff's Office)

An 81-year-old man survived only on biscuits, croissants, and candy after he was stuck on a California highway for close to a week inside his car that got stuck in a snowbank.

Jerry Jouret, who is an ex-NASA employee, left his mountain house located in Big Pine, California on February 24 to return to his family in Nevada which, in good driving conditions, is a three-hour journey.

Jouret's grandson Christian told CNN that his grandfather veered onto a smaller road accidentally while driving back home, and his car got stuck near Gilbert Pass. He also said that Jouret was petite.

“He’s pretty small,” Christian added. “He doesn’t have a whole lot of meat on his bones.” '