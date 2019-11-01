80-year-old tribal woman's paintings have made it to art galleries in Milan

Eighty-year-old tribal artist Judhaiya Bai Baiga’s painting have traversed continents to adorn the walls of European art enthusiasts. You may think that gives reason enough to a person to gloat about his or her skills, but Baiga begs to differ.

According to her, age or fame has nothing to do with perfection in art. She believes it is impossible to perfect any art as there is always room for improvement.

A resident of Madhya Pradesh’s Lorha village, Baiga realised she needs to hone her skills at a rather later stage in her life. Unlike most artists, who dedicate their entire lives to mastering the craft, she began painting at the ripe age of 70.

After her losing her husband when she was barely into her 40s, she spent most of her time working in the fields. Painting was the only recreational activity she indulged in.

Judhaiya Baiga, who has two sons and a daughter finds solace in painting. She says, “Painting takes me to another world where I am as free as a bird.”



Madhya Pradesh: Paintings by Jodhaiya Bai Baiga, an 80-year-old tribal woman, from Umaria district's Lorha village are now being showcased at the ongoing exhibition at Milan in Italy. Her teacher Ashish Swami says, "She has to achieve many more milestones now." (04.10.2019) pic.twitter.com/FsK7CnBPfG

Talking about how she began her journey as a painter, she said: “When I learnt about a teacher who is willing to teach for free in our village, I decided to give painting a try, something I was never interested in. Yet, on the very first day, I found my passion.”

The other factor that might have silently contributed to her affinity for colours, could be the fact that the tribal community she belongs to loves dressing up in the brightest colours and believes there is no substitute to hard work.

According to a report by The Better India, Baiga joined renowned art teacher Ashish Swami’s classes that were held in his studio ‘Jangan Tasweerkhana’.

Swami, who teaches art in several tribal belts of the central Indian state, has been striving to ensure that local cultures and traditions don’t become extinct.

When Baiga and Swami began selling their artwork initially, they were content with whatever amount they could fetch. However, they soon realised that the value of their paintings are far higher than the amount they quote and decided to raise the price.

“Paintings are sold on craft and not on how creative they are. We are trying to change that and promote creativity by taking the painters to exhibitions that take place across India. Currently, paintings by Baiga are valued at anything between Rs 300 to Rs 8,000,” Swami said