8 out of 10 working Indians happy to be back in office: Survey

A majority of working professionals in India are happy about returning to office after the pandemic, according to a survey conducted by market research firm Ipsos.

80% of those surveyed said they are excited about returning to physical workplaces after nearly two years of remote working because of the coronavirus pandemic that threw life out of gear.

The enthusiasm was greater among men as compared to women, Mint said in its report on the survey. While 81% of polled men said they were happy to be back in office, the percentage of women was only marginally lower at 77%.

Interestingly, people in west India were reportedly happier about returning to office as compared to other regions.

Offices across the country have been reopening after the pandemic. Easing of restrictions, vaccination and relaxation of Covid protocols have all led to the reopening of physical workspaces. Out of the people surveyed, 8 in 10 said that they and their family members have started going to office, as opposed to working from home.

As for the benefits of returning to office, people said that it contributed to better work-life balance and overall health and well-being.

16% of the people surveyed also said that going to office regularly helped them maintain a routine. Another advantage that some pointed out was engagement with team members and better socialisation.

“It is highly palpable that most of those polled are highly enthusiastic about attending the office physically. They see tangible advantage in terms of work life balance, connecting with their teams, managing productivity etc. Long lockdowns did throw life out of gear for most," said Parijat Chakraborty, Group Service Line Leader, Public Affairs and Corporate Reputation, Ipsos India.