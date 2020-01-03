79-year-old woman wins from Madurai in Tamil Nadu local body elections

A 79-year-old woman won emerged victorious in the recently concluded local body elections in Tamil Nadu. Veerammal Azhagappan, who hails from Madurai’s Arittapatti village in Melur Taluk, won by a margin of 199 votes. She was contesting the two-phased rural local body poll held on December 27 and 30, against seven other candidates.

Speaking to the media about her victory, the septuagenarian said: “The youth of the village have elected me. Regardless of my age, I’ll serve the people to the best of my ability.”

Meanwhile, 82-year-old independent candidate J Visalakshi has also emerged victorious, becoming the head of the Mettupalayam village panchayat in Vellakoil Panchayat Union.

Notably, the youngest candidate to contest this election is Coimbatore’s 21-year-old journalism student Nagarjuna. The political science enthusiast is working on developing a phone application at the moment. Once ready, people from his ward would be able to register their complaints and grievances through this.

The vote counting began on January 2 and entered the second day on January 3, with the process being carried out throughout the intervening night. Tight security measures have been taken to ensure a free and fair counting process, with CCTVs streaming the proceedings from all the counting centres.

As of January 2, there was a neck to neck battle between the two leading parties -- DMK and AIADMK. However, recent trends show the DMK leading both in panchayat unions and district panchayats.

The election was held to elect 12,524 village panchayat presidents, 99,324 members of village panchayat wards, 655 members of district ward panchayats, and 6,471 members of panchayat union wards.