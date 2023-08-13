78-year-old man loses over Rs 4 lakh while trying to cancel tickets on IRCTC website

This incident comes days after the IRCTC sounded the alarm on a new, malicious mobile app campaign. (Representational image: Pixabay)

A 78-year-old man from Kerala lost Rs 4 lakh to cybercriminals after he tried to cancel a train ticket via the IRCTC website. As per reports, the man came upon a fake website that appeared to be the railway ticketing site and had received a call from a person pretending to be a railway official.

M. Mohammed Basheer from Kozhikode told Mathurbhumi News that after he visited the website, he received a call from someone claiming to be a railway employee. The "official" spoke in both English and Hindi and instructed Basheer into downloading an app named 'Rest Desk' which allowed the scammers to access Basheer's phone. Moreover, Basheer also shared his bank account details and ATM card number with the official.

Soon, he received a message that money had been withdrawn from his savings account. He then rushed to his bank to find that Rs 4 lakh from his fixed deposit had also been withdrawn.

Police told the publication that the scammers repeatedly contacted Basheer using three different phone numbers and although he tried to contact the bank the first time after an amount was withdrawn, the scammers prevented him from doing so. Basheer then formatted his phone to prevent further data breaches and reported the incident to both the bank and the police's cyber cell.

Investigation revealed that Basheer downloaded 'Rest Desk' app which allowed the scammers to access his phone. The money was siphoned off in four separate withdrawals, with Rs 4,05,919 being debited from Kolkata. The police now suspect that the scammers might be connected to people from Bengal and Bihar.

This incident comes days after the IRCTC sounded the alarm on a new, malicious mobile app campaign in which fraudsters have been deploying a phishing scheme through a widespread mobile app campaign, posing as either a legitimate private company or even a government entity.

The scam involves the circulation of phishing links aimed at convincing users to download a fake version of the IRCTC Rail Connect mobile app.



Alert: It has been reported that a malicious and fake mobile app campaign is in circulation where some fraudsters are sending phishing links at a mass level and insisting users download fake ‘IRCTC Rail Connect’ mobile app to trick common citizens into fraudulent activities.…

— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) August 4, 2023

The counterfeit IRCTC app, identified as “irctcconnect.apk," is being distributed through popular messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram.

