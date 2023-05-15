75% of Indian families discuss finances together: Survey

Manapurram Finance | CMP Rs | Shares of Manappuram Finance Limited rallied 3 percent in early trade and closing marginally higher post robust Q4 results. Manappuram Finance, reported a 58 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 413 crore for the quarter-ending March against Rs 261 crore a year ago.

Monday saw several parts of the world celebrate "International Day of Families" and a survey conducted by ScripBox said that 75 per cent of Indian families discuss their financial matters together.

As per the survey, 64 per cent of conversations, in families, on financial matters for public above the age of 35 are on monthly budgeting and expenses. The survey also stated that in families, discussions on new investments and big purchases account for 60 per cent and 54 per cent, respectively.

More than 60 per cent who were surveyed said that the conversations with families led to improved understanding of current finances. 51 per cent said that the conversations promoted more trust and understanding among family members.

Interestingly, while more family members have shown an interest in discussing financial matters, the same cannot said about investment decisions.

The survey stated that 47 per cent couples below the age of 35 were more comfortable in discussing investment with their families in comparison to 38 per cent of couples above the age of 35.

As per the survey, the main reason behind the public not discussing investment decisions with their families is lack of financial literacy. 26 per cent of those who took survey stated fear of judgement and criticism as crucial factors.

Approximately, 60 per cent of those who took the survey said that their families were aware about the details, regarding investments accounts, passwords, bank accounts and insurance policies.

