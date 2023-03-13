7-year-old Indian girl becomes world’s youngest yoga instructor

A seven-year-old girl, named Praanvi Gupta created history by becoming the youngest certified yoga instructor in the world after she was approved and certified as an RYT200 (Registered Yoga Teacher) by the Yoga Alliance Organization, following the completion of a 200-hour Yoga Teacher Training Course.

Praanvi's journey started when she was three-and-a-half years old when she would see her mother practice yoga at home. After a few months of imitating different yoga poses, she began to practice yoga independently.

When she turned seven, Praanvi was enrolled into yoga classes which she would attend during her school intervals. Few months later, she began the Yoga Teachers Training Program after receiving encouragement from her yoga instructor.

"This journey was not an easy one, because of my regular school which was also ongoing. But, with great support from my teachers and parents, I'm happy that I successfully completed and passed the qualification exam of Yoga Teachers Training Course," she told guinnessworldrecords.com "I want to spread the love of yoga to as many people as possible", Praanvi added.

AI News roundup: Big ChatGPT update around the corner, Koo integrates AI and more The seven-year-old's love for teaching also inspired her to create her own YouTube channel named, "Learning with Praanvi", where she shares her journey and educates the world on the art of yoga. Praanvi is younger than even the youngest male yoga instructor-Reyansh Surani- who received his certification at the age of nine years and 220 days in July 2021.

