7-year-old Indian girl becomes world’s youngest yoga instructor

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 07:55 PM IST

Praanvi Gupta created history by becoming the youngest certified yoga instructor in the world after she was approved and certified as an RYT200 (Registered Yoga Teacher) by the Yoga Alliance Organization.

Praanvi Gupta's journey started when she was three-and-half years old and she would see her mother practice yoga at home. (Photo credit: guinnessworldrecords.com)

A seven-year-old girl, named Praanvi Gupta created history by becoming the youngest certified yoga instructor in the world after she was approved and certified as an RYT200 (Registered Yoga Teacher) by the Yoga Alliance Organization, following the completion of a 200-hour Yoga Teacher Training Course.

Praanvi's journey started when she was three-and-a-half years old when she would see her mother practice yoga at home. After a few months of imitating different yoga poses, she began to practice yoga independently.

When she turned seven, Praanvi was enrolled into yoga classes which she would attend during her school intervals. Few months later, she began the Yoga Teachers Training Program after receiving encouragement from her yoga instructor.