69th National Film Awards: Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' wins Best Feature Film award.

A day after India's Chandrayaan-3 became the first space mission to land near the south pole of the Moon and celebrations in ISRO are still underway, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect -- a film on Indian Space Research Organisation's former scientist S. Nambi Narayanan won Best Feature Film in the 69th National Film Awards, announced on Thursday.

The film was directed by R Madhavan who also played the main role. He was also lauded by superstar Rajnikanth for his performance as an actor-director.



When you get the blessings from a one man industry & the Leagend himself in the presence on @NambiNOfficial -it’s a moment etched for eternity-Thank you for you kindest words on #Rocketry & the affection @rajinikanth sir.This motivation has completely rejuvenated us. We love you pic.twitter.com/ooCyp1AfWd

— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 31, 2022

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' received a ten-minute standing ovation at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, where he premiered it to a select audience.

Speaking about why he chose the story of S. Nambi Narayanan, the ISRO aerospace engineer who was charged with espionage and later declared not guilty by the Supreme Court, as his first script, Madhavan had earlier said, “There was no logical thinking or reasoning behind choosing this story as my first script. We were all totally moved by Nambi Narayanan’s story and his desire to tell the world what happened. We could not let that not happen.”

The Tanu Weds Manu star is also clear that he wanted to focus on Padma Bhushan Nambi Narayanan's achievements, more than the controversy he was embroiled in. Narayanan was the key person involved in developing the Vikas engine that was used in India’s first polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV), and he headed the cryogenics division at ISRO.

In 1994, Narayanan was charged with espionage. In 1998, the apex court declared him not-guilty. But the tag of being a traitor stuck and Narayanan felt he wasn’t supported by ISRO during this period and he retired in 2001.

