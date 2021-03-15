63rd Grammy Awards 2021: YouTuber Lilly Singh dons 'I stand with farmers' mask

Lilly Singh at Grammys (Source: Twitter/Lilly)

YouTube star and late-night talk show host Lilly Singh who has on several occasions supported the ongoing farmers' protest against three farm laws backed the movement during Grammys. Singh donned a face mask that said 'I stand with farmers' to the red carpet of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.

The awards were handed out on March 14 in Los Angeles, with attendees wearing masks and sitting, socially distanced, at small round tables.

I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it #IStandWithFarmers#GRAMMYs

— Lilly // #LateWithLilly (@Lilly) March 15, 2021

Sharing a picture of herself in the mask on Twitter, Singh said, "I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it #IStandWithFarmers#GRAMMYs."

Farmers' protest at Delhi border points has continued for over 100 days. The agitation has gained global support from international celebrities and prominent personalities.

Those who have spoken in support of the farmers include singer Rihanna, Swedish environmental teen activist Greta Thunberg and Meena Harris, niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, among others.

Singh, too, had spoken about the farmers' protest on Twitter. Replying to Rihana's tweet on farmers' protest, Singh said, "Yes! Thank you so much

@rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED."

The right to peacefully protest and speak up and not be met with violence is fundamental. We can never, ever lose that.

If we lose that anywhere, we all lose a huge part of ourselves as humans everywhere. #FarmerProtest#IStandWithFarmerspic.twitter.com/AZNo1bvpWU December 6, 2020

"The right to peacefully protest and speak up and not be met with violence is fundamental. We can never, ever lose that. If we lose that anywhere, we all lose a huge part of ourselves as humans everywhere," she had tweeted in December last year.

Singh, whose parents were born in Punjab, also used the popular video-sharing app TikTok to bring attention to the agitation. She had shared a clip asking her massive global fan base to get informed about the "largest human protest in history".