English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

63rd Grammy Awards 2021: YouTuber Lilly Singh dons 'I stand with farmers' mask

farmers' protest has gained support from international celebrities and prominent personalities, including Rihana, Greta Thunberg and Meena Haaris.

Moneycontrol News
March 15, 2021 / 10:32 AM IST
Lilly Singh at Grammys (Source: Twitter/Lilly)

Lilly Singh at Grammys (Source: Twitter/Lilly)


YouTube star and late-night talk show host Lilly Singh who has on several occasions supported the ongoing farmers' protest against three farm laws backed the movement during Grammys. Singh donned a face mask that said 'I stand with farmers' to the red carpet of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.

The awards were handed out on March 14 in Los Angeles, with attendees wearing masks and sitting, socially distanced, at small round tables.

63rd Grammy Awards 2021: From Beyoncé to H.E.R., take a look at full list of winners

Sharing a picture of herself in the mask on Twitter, Singh said, "I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it #IStandWithFarmers
#GRAMMYs."

Farmers' protest at Delhi border points has continued for over 100 days. The agitation has gained global support from international celebrities and prominent personalities.

Those who have spoken in support of the farmers include singer Rihanna, Swedish environmental teen activist Greta Thunberg and Meena Harris, niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, among others.

Close

Related stories

Singh, too, had spoken about the farmers' protest on Twitter. Replying to Rihana's tweet on farmers' protest, Singh said, "Yes! Thank you so much

@rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED."

In Pictures: 63rd Grammy Awards 2021 winners

"The right to peacefully protest and speak up and not be met with violence is fundamental. We can never, ever lose that. If we lose that anywhere, we all lose a huge part of ourselves as humans everywhere," she had tweeted in December last year.

Singh, whose parents were born in Punjab, also used the popular video-sharing app TikTok to bring attention to the agitation. She had shared a clip asking her massive global fan base to get informed about the "largest human protest in history".

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Farmers protest #Grammy awards #India #Lilly Singh
first published: Mar 15, 2021 10:32 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.