61% of consumers say they will shop during this festive season: Survey

As businesses continue to struggle amid the coronavirus induced pandemic, there could be some relief coming their way. A survey conducted by LocalCircles found that 61 percent of consumers are planning to spend during the festive season this year.

According to its findings, 61 percent of consumers are planning to spend during the festive season, with 51 percent of those who agreed to spend this year choosing e-commerce as their method of shopping, the survey showed.

The survey collected more than 300,000 responses from consumers residing in 330 plus districts of India.

It also shows that when compared to the numbers last year there has been a spike in the interest to shop virtually. In 2019, only 27 percent of consumers indicated using e-commerce as the primary channel for their festive purchases, and this year approximately 51 percent of consumers have indicated that they will be using e-commerce for their festive purchases.

"If the numbers of 2020 are compared to that of 2019, it indicates a jump of 89 percent in consumers who will be using e-commerce this year for their festive purchases," said LocalCircles in the survey.

When asked about how much they would spend, 3 percent of respondents indicated that they will spend more than Rs 50,000 during festive season 2020. Approximately 14 percent of respondents said they will spend between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000 this festive season.

Another 44 percent of respondents said that they will spend between Rs 1,000 and Rs 10,000 during the season. Of the lot, 12 percent of respondents said they were unsure of how much they will spend at this point, while 27 percent said that they will not be spending anything this festive season. These numbers are significant as they can be extrapolated to calculate total festive spending in India expected during the season, the survey said.

In a question where respondents were asked about what would be the primary channel through which they would conduct festive season shopping this year, 26 percent said e-commerce sites and apps, 11 percent said they will call local retail stores and get home delivery, 25 percent said local stores and e-commerce sites, while 24 percent said they will visit malls, local retailers, market. Fourteen percent were unsure about it.

"This shows that 51 percent of those doing festive shopping this year will use eCommerce sites and apps as their primary channel, a sizable change from previous years," LocalCircles said.

In a question that asked respondents about key purchases they have planned during this festive season, 15 percent said smartphones and consumer electronics (mobile, tablet, laptop, printers, router and all other electronics), while 19 percent said white goods and appliances (AC, heater, vacuum cleaner, TV, fridge, and air purifier), 11 percent said home renovation (furniture, furnishings, paints, sanitaryware, hardware, etc.), 8 percent said fashion and festive wear and 32 percent said grocery and food supplies. Four percent said ‘other items’ while 11 percent were unsure about it.

The top categories that are likely to see high levels of consumer interest this festive season are grocery and food supplies, white goods and appliances, and consumer electronics followed by home renovation and fashion, the survey noted.

Along these lines, LocalCircles also asked e-commerce shoppers if they would use e-commerce services for gifting purposes, to which 37 percent said ‘yes’ while 39 percent said ‘no’. Twenty-four percent were unsure about it.

When e-commerce shoppers were asked why they prefer to shop online, 15 percent said safety, 11 percent said convenience, 8 percent said better value for money, 2 percent said selection, 5 percent said ease of returns and refunds, while 58 percent said all of the above.

Many people have shown concerns about crowded markets and the irresponsible behaviour shown by those who do not wear masks and follow social distancing protocols. According to the survey, they believe getting things delivered at home is the safest and the most convenient way of shopping during this period.

When asked about whether they would buy items sold by small businesses, emerging brands, weavers and artisans if they were put up for sale on e-commerce websites, 80 percent answered in a definite ‘yes’ while only 10 percent answered in a ‘no’. Ten percent were unsure.

"This is a critical finding that indicates that festival-related items made by small businesses, artisans and weavers that in a typical year sell in markets during the festive season could see a lot of orders if they were listed on e-commerce sites," said LocalCircles.

As far as travelling is concerned, in a festival travel survey conducted by LocalCircles, only 19 percent consumers said that they will undertake festive travel this year.

"With a significantly lower number of people expected to travel this festive season, many will use e-commerce platforms to ship gifts to their near and dear ones," LocalCircles noted.

Respondents were also asked about food items they wished to buy online for this festival season. In response, 18 percent said Top of Form bakery, sweets and namkeens from reputed local shops, 13 percent said dry fruit and fruit gift boxes and 4 percent said flowers. Thirty-three percent said both bakery, sweets and namkeens from reputed local shops, and dry fruit and fruit gift boxes. Two percent said flowers and dry fruit and fruit gift boxes, while 30 percent said all the above.

As far as results from major cities go, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Noida, Gurugram and Kolkata are expected to see 60 percent or more of the consumers who will be spending this festive season use e-commerce platforms.

"All in all, the festive season is expected to be the biggest ever for e-commerce platforms as people of India celebrate shop while staying home," LocalCircles said, adding that the key test for e-commerce platforms will be to see if they can fulfill all of this festive season consumer demand while enabling as many of the MSMEs across India who have something to sell.