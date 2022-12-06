 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian-origin boy, 6, becomes youngest Singaporean to reach Everest Base Camp

Dec 06, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST

Om Madan Garg made the 10-day journey with his parents in October, reaching the south base camp in Nepal at an altitude of 5,364 metre, after a trek of 65 km.

Om Madan Garg's parents have taken him on backpacking trips to Vietnam, Thailand and Laos since he was just two-and-a-half months old. (Image credit: mayuroffthetrack/Instagram)

Six-year-old Indian-origin boy Om Madan Garg has become the youngest Singaporean to finish the Everest Base Camp trek in Nepal, a feat that has been recognised by the Singapore Book of Records.

The outdoorsy child is no stranger to adventure — his parents have taken him on backpacking trips to Vietnam, Thailand and Laos since he was just two-and-a-half months old.

Om, his father Mayur Garg, 38, and mother Gayatri Mahendram, 39, kicked off their 10-day trek on September 28, aided by a guide and two porters, The Straits Times newspaper reported on Monday.

Their entire journey has been documented on the family's YouTube travel channel, The Brave Tourist, in a seven-part series.

"I want to see the whole world," said Om, the Kindergarten 2 student from Canossaville Preschool whose 65 km trek took him past remote villages, Nepalese temples and monasteries, and scenic vistas of Himalayan mountains like the Everest, Lhotse and Lhotse Sar.