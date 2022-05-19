English
    6-year-old brain dead girl becomes youngest organ donor at AIIMS, saves 5 lives

    The parents of a 6-year-old girl who was shot dead by unidentified assailants have donated her organs

    Moneycontrol News
    May 19, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST
    Roli Prajapati was shot dead on April 27 in Noida (Image credit: ani_digital/Twitter)

    Roli Prajapati was shot dead on April 27 in Noida (Image credit: ani_digital/Twitter)

    The parents of a 6-year-old girl who was shot dead by unidentified assailants have donated her organs. Roli Prajapati was shot dead on April 27 in Noida, news agency ANI reported. She was rushed to the hospital but soon slipped into a coma, after which she was referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

    AIIMS senior neurosurgeon Dr Deepak Gupta told news agency ANI, "Roli, a six-and-a-half-year-old girl, had reached the hospital on April 27. She was shot on the head. Due to which the brain was completely damaged.

    “She had almost arrived at the hospital in a brain dead condition. So, we told the whole thing to the family members,” Dr Gupta said.

    The neurosurgeon said that parents of the 6-year-old girl were told about organ donation after it was determined that she had arrived at the hospital brain dead.

    "We diagnosed her to be having brain death. Subsequently, our team of doctors sat with the parents and talked about organ donation. We counselled the parents and sought their consent if they would be willing to donate organs to save the lives of other children," he told ANI.

    When her parents agreed, Roli’s organ donation helped save five lives. Her liver, kidneys, both corneas and heart valve were donated. With this, she became the youngest organ donor in the history of AIIMS New Delhi.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AIIMS #Noida #Organ donation
    first published: May 19, 2022 11:12 am
