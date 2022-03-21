English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    6 ways to increase followers, from the only person Twitter follows on Twitter

    Urged by the interest generated by the first tweet -- which received more than 2 lakh likes, over 2 thousand comments and was retweeted 12.4 thousand times -- Craven then proceeded to list his 6-step plan to increase followers on Twitter.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 21, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST
    Jeff Craven is also being followed by former US President Barrack Obama. (Image credit: @jeffbcraven/Twitter)

    Jeff Craven is also being followed by former US President Barrack Obama. (Image credit: @jeffbcraven/Twitter)


    Twitter’s official handle is following only person and it’s Jeff Craven. The guy who used to have about 300 followers before, now has more than 14,000.

    In fact, Craven’s stroke of luck gave him about 8,000 followers overnight. If you're wondering why Twitter is following him, it started when Craven randomly tweeted out: “It has taken me 13 years to get 300 followers on Twitter. Here’s how I did it" with a thread emoji, but with no actual thread following.

    The tweet received more than 2 lakh likes, over 2 thousand comments and was retweeted 12.4 thousand times at the time of writing this article.

    When Craven woke up next morning, he was shocked: “What in God’s name happened while I was asleep. I don’t have Twitter on my phone anymore lol (sic)."

    Close

    Related stories

    Soon, Twitter's official account also began to follow him. And then, former US President Barack Obama also followed him.

    “The DMs I’m getting are funny. I have to continue ignoring this for now, but I’ll just say Barack Obama’s account followed everybody who followed him back in like 2008. I don’t have a magical in with a former president lol," Craven tweeted.

    Urged by the interest generated by the first tweet, Craven then proceeded to list his 6-step plan to increase followers on Twitter.

    Craven also modified his Twitter bio in light of recent events. It now reads, "I help medical publishers, news sites, and businesses create outstanding print and web content. Used to have 300 followers, now I don't."
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Barrack Obama #Jeff Craven #Twitter
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 04:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.