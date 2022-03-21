6 ways to increase followers, from the only person Twitter follows on Twitter

Jeff Craven is also being followed by former US President Barrack Obama. (Image credit: @jeffbcraven/Twitter)

Twitter’s official handle is following only person and it’s Jeff Craven. The guy who used to have about 300 followers before, now has more than 14,000.



It has taken me 13 years to get 300 followers on Twitter. Here's how I did it

— Jeff Craven (@jeffbcraven) March 14, 2022

In fact, Craven’s stroke of luck gave him about 8,000 followers overnight. If you're wondering why Twitter is following him, it started when Craven randomly tweeted out: “It has taken me 13 years to get 300 followers on Twitter. Here’s how I did it" with a thread emoji, but with no actual thread following.

The tweet received more than 2 lakh likes, over 2 thousand comments and was retweeted 12.4 thousand times at the time of writing this article.

When Craven woke up next morning, he was shocked: “What in God’s name happened while I was asleep. I don’t have Twitter on my phone anymore lol (sic)."

Soon, Twitter's official account also began to follow him. And then, former US President Barack Obama also followed him.



What have I done pic.twitter.com/oUVuVMHhi9 — Jeff Craven (@jeffbcraven) March 16, 2022



“The DMs I’m getting are funny. I have to continue ignoring this for now, but I’ll just say Barack Obama’s account followed everybody who followed him back in like 2008. I don’t have a magical in with a former president lol," Craven tweeted.

Urged by the interest generated by the first tweet, Craven then proceeded to list his 6-step plan to increase followers on Twitter.

Here is my six step plan:1. Journalism prof tells you to join Twitter in 2009

2. Sign up, don't use it

3. Work odd jobs for a few years

4. Land a media job in 2011, still don’t use Twitter

5. Use it in 2018 when launching biz

6. Make viral tweet about only having 300 followers — Jeff Craven (@jeffbcraven) March 15, 2022

Craven also modified his Twitter bio in light of recent events. It now reads, "I help medical publishers, news sites, and businesses create outstanding print and web content. Used to have 300 followers, now I don't."