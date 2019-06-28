5G takes centre stage at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2019

Smartphones often take centre stage at every Mobile World Congress event. However, this year’s MWC Shanghai is going in a slightly different direction. While we have seen several new phones at the event; 5G is the most significant talking point of the show.

At Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2019, there has been a profound sense of enthusiasm over China’s upcoming 5G deployment. China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom have all expressed their desire to deliver true gigabit 5G in early 2020.

Although 2020 doesn’t seem early by any means for a 5G rollout, especially considering countries like Switzerland, South Korea and The United Kingdom, to name a few, have already begun implementation.

However, China is an entirely different beast. Rolling out a comprehensive 5G service in a country with over a billion people spread over 9.5 million square kilometres is nothing short of an uphill battle. China’s big three operators will require several hundreds of thousands of base stations.

With the whole of China watching, both national and international vendors rolled out the big guns at the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai. The objective, to woo China’s mobile network operators. Huawei, ZTE and Ericsson are all expected to win a substantial number of orders in Chinese markets.

Ericsson’s CEO, Borje Ekholm, highlighted the plethora of Industry 4.0 solutions and applications that would benefit from a nationwide 5G rollout during his keynote address.