57 swimmers fall sick and get diarrhoea after a world championship

At least 57 people fell sick after swimming at a world championship in Sunderland (Representational image)

At least 57 swimmers have fallen sick after competing in open sea swimming events at the World Triathlon Championship Series in Sunderland, England. According to The Guardian, more than 2,000 people competed in the events late last month. However, many said they began to feel poorly after swimming in the championship, which included a swim off at Roker Beach.

Australian triathlete Jake Birtwhistle, who competed at the World Triathlon Championship Series, said he was left feeling “pretty rubbish” after the event.

“Have been feeling pretty rubbish since the race, but I guess that's what you get when you swim in s**t...,” Birtwhistle wrote in an Instagram post. “I wasn't feeling great in the individual race so decided to save myself for a good relay leg. Some positives to take away leading into Paris in 2 weeks, but the swim should have been cancelled.”

Several other swimmers who competed at Roker Beach agreed with Birtwhistle. “That now explains why I spent Monday night with my head in the toilet after racing Sunday morning!” one wrote, while another commented, “I'm still feeling nauseous now, not impressed. Even worse for the elites who do this for a living.”

When Environment Agency sampled the water off Roker Beach on July 26, three days before the event, it was found to be contaminated with E.coli. The Agency found E.coli levels to be 39 times higher than they normally are at Roker Beach.

Some strains of the E.coli bacteria can cause diarrhoea and stomach pain.

While the Environment Agency found unprecedent levels of the bacteria off Roker Beach, British Triathlon, the body that governs triathlons in Great Britain, said it conducted its own tests which passed the required standards for the event. It also added that the Environment Agency’s report was not published until the event was already completed.

The Roker Beach event took place on a stretch of the coastline that has long been at the centre of a sewage discharge battle.