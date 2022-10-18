55% bosses think WFH staff must be monitored, finds study

Employees who work from home should be monitored to check their productivity, said more than half of bosses surveyed by an industry body for HR workers and management professionals.

The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CiPD) in the UK questioned over 2,000 bosses who agreed that data should be collected on Work from home (WFH) employees. But, not everyone in the senior management found it acceptable.

As per the study reported by Telegraph, 55 per cent of bosses agreed with collecting information on WFH staff which included the amount of time they spent on laptops each day and their behaviour around sending emails to identify the risk of burnout.

It also showed that not everyone on the senior management level found this collection of data acceptable. While senior bosses such as CEOs, partners, and business owners, are more likely to agree to monitor employees than senior managers. Also, those working with the HR staff are less comfortable with these measures than non-HR employees, the survey found.

The change in monitoring patterns comes following a shift in working patterns after the coronavirus pandemic when people were forced to work from home, and industries adapted to the change, offering more opportunities for remote work.

The survey was published with a warning from the CiPD asking employers to be clear with their staff on what is being monitored and why.

Commenting on this, Hayfa Mohdzaini, senior research adviser at the CiPD, said that collecting information on home workers can be a “positive thing” as it can support employee performance and well-being, by identifying signs of excessive workloads and burnout.

She, however, added: “When used without a clear reason it will likely be treated with suspicion by employees. We recommend that employers be transparent about what they’re monitoring and why, consulting with staff to make sure these measures are necessary and relevant to their role."

