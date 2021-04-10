500 Google employees write open letter to Sundar Pichai, urging him to stop protecting harassers

Over 500 employees of Google have written an open letter to Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, demanding the company stops protecting harassers and provide workers a safer environment.

The letter written by the Google employees was published on Medium on April 9, read: “This is a long pattern where Alphabet protects the harasser instead of protecting the person harmed by the harassment. The person who reports harassment is forced to bear the burden, usually leaving Alphabet while their harasser stays or is rewarded for their behaviour.”

It added: “Even after more than 20,000 Alphabet workers walked out to protest sexual harassment and protection of harassers, Alphabet has not changed, and did not meet any of the Google Walkout demands.”

“Alphabet workers deserve the right to work in an environment free from their abusers. Alphabet must prioritise the safety of their workers by prioritising the concerns of those harmed.”

The move came after former Google Engineer Emi Nietfeld wrote an opinion article that was published in The New York Times, where she alleged that she was forced to attend one-on-one meetings with her alleged harasser.

Nietfeld wrote: “My harasser still sat next to me. My manager told me HR wouldn’t even make him change his desk, let alone work from home or go on leave.”

A Google spokesperson told The Verge: “We have made significant improvements to our overall process, including the way we handle and investigate employee concerns, and introducing new care programmes for employees who report concerns.”

