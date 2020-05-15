50% subsidy on transportation, storage of perishable farm produce under Top to Total scheme worth Rs 500 crore

The Rs 500 crore 'Top to Total' scheme aims to repair supply chains that have been disrupted due to the lockdown
In the third tranche of announcements under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat scheme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on May 15 that “Operation Greens” would now be extended from tomatoes, onions, and potatoes (Top) to all fruits and vegetables.
The Rs 500 crore 'Top to Total' scheme aims to repair broken supply chains in India. The Centre acknowledges and identifies that supply chains have been disrupted due to the coronavirus induced lockdown, due to which farmers are not being able to sell their produce at fair prices. This is resulting in distress sale and greatly reducing the price of perishable items including fruits and vegetables.
To prevent that from happening, the scheme is being introduced by the Centre, which will provide 50 percent subsidy on transportation from surplus to deficit markets and 50 percent subsidy on storage, including cold storage.
This will be implemented on a pilot basis for six months and may be expanded and extended later.
