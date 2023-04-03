5-year-old girl places Amazon orders worth Rs 2.47 lakh from mother's phone. Her shopping cart had...

A woman in Massachusetts, US, thought giving her mobile phone to her five-year-old daughter would calm the child down in the car while they were driving home. But Jessica Nunes underestimated her daughter’s ability to browse for her favourite items on Amazon and actually place orders online.

Lila placed orders on Amazon worth $3,000 through her mother’s account last month, WJAR reported. In her shopping cart were toys and 10 pairs of cowgirl boots.

"I go on my Amazon order history to find that I, or somebody, had ordered 10 motorcycles, a Jeep and 10 pairs of cowgirl boots women's size seven," Nunes told NBC 10 News.

"The bikes and the Jeep came out to about $3,180. The boots alone were about $600."

Moneycontrol News