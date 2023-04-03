5-year-old girl places Amazon orders worth Rs 2.47 lakh from mother's phone. Her shopping cart had...

The girl placed orders on Amazon worth $3,000 through her mother’s account last month. (Representational image)

A woman in Massachusetts, US, thought giving her mobile phone to her five-year-old daughter would calm the child down in the car while they were driving home. But Jessica Nunes underestimated her daughter’s ability to browse for her favourite items on Amazon and actually place orders online.

Lila placed orders on Amazon worth $3,000 through her mother’s account last month, WJAR reported. In her shopping cart were toys and 10 pairs of cowgirl boots.

"I go on my Amazon order history to find that I, or somebody, had ordered 10 motorcycles, a Jeep and 10 pairs of cowgirl boots women's size seven," Nunes told NBC 10 News.

"The bikes and the Jeep came out to about $3,180. The boots alone were about $600."

The young girl clicked on "Buy Now" on the Amazon app to select her toys and boots, her mother said.

Luckily, the woman managed to cancel half of the motorcycle orders and the cowgirl boots. The remaining five motorcycles and two-seater children's Jeep are likely to have been delivered to the child already.

So why did Lila order not one, but 10 motorcycles on Amazon? "Because I wanted one,” she told NBC 10 News.

Nunes is not admonishing her daughter for her giant online purchase without permission.

"I did tell her that maybe if she you know, acts right, she behaves and she does chores around the house that we can get her a bike that's more geared towards her age range," she said. "A little slower, maybe."