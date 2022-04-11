5 things Elon Musk suggested ever since he became Twitter's largest shareholder

Elon Musk had recently acquired a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter and was appointed to its board.

Ever since April 5, when Elon Musk took over 9.2 per cent shares of his favourite social media platform to become its largest shareholder, he has suggested a slew of changes for Twitter.

Although the tech billionaire has been uncharacteristically silent after Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced on April 11 that Musk has decided not to join its board, here is a list of the "significant improvements to Twitter" he wanted to make:

Although Elon Musk had advocated the introduction of an edit feature in Twitter, he continued to press for it even after the disclosure of him owning 9.2 per cent of the microblogging site.

"Now that everyone is asking... yes, we've been working on an edit feature since last year," Twitter posted on its communications account. "No, we didn’t get the idea from a poll," it added, poking fun at the Tesla boss.

Elon Musk suggested that all users signing up for Twitter Blue should get an authentication checkmark – one that is different from “official account” blue tick and should have no advertisements.

He also said that with ads, corporations have a larger say in policy if Twitter is dependent on advertising money. “Everyone who signs up for Twitter Blue (ie pays $3/month) should get an authentication checkmark,” Musk tweeted.

The tech billionaire also suggested giving an option to pay for the exclusive Blue service in the cryptocurrency dogecoin. Musk added that if the paid subscription expires, the check mark should go away too or bots and scammers will just sign up for a few months.

He added that prices should be around $2 a month and a year’s fee has to be paid up front. After proper checks on the payment, the check mark should be given only after a good two months.

In a fresh poll on April 10, Musk asked users if they should delete the "w" in the microblogging site's name. There was, however, a twist. To participate in the poll, Twitter users have to choose between "yes" and "of course".

Musk, who has more than 81 million followers on Twitter, started a poll on April 10, asking users if the social networking firm's San Francisco headquarters should be converted into a homeless shelter as few people are working there during the pandemic.

The poll gained over a million votes in less than a day, with more that 90 per cent saying "yes".





