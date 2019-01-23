5 reasons why should take a few buddies along on a group ride

There is hardly anyone who does not like to hit the roads and enter new territory occasionally. While some prefer making the journey alone, there are certain benefits of travelling in a group. Travellers usually knit together to handle situations which would otherwise be difficult for a single person. Apart from that, some of the reasons to ride in a group are:

Shared responsibility

Riding in a group means you do not have to take care of everything yourself and can share the burden with the other riders. This also translates to more storage and amenities at your disposal, which reduces the need to take stops every now and then.

Variety of vehicles to try

The higher the number of people in the group, the more variety of motorcycles you have. Build a good rapport with the others and you might just get to try out their rides for a few kilometers.

Safer backup

The possibility of an accident or mishap can never be predicted no matter how many preparations and precautions you take. In such situations it is always better to have company than trying to deal with it alone. This directly translates to less burden on a single person to take care of himself.

Competitive spirit

Riders often like to pit their motorcycles against each other to see who has the better machine. While street racing is illegal and highly dangerous, riding with others around you ignites a competitive spirit in you which enhances you ride considerably.

Video memories

In the age of action cameras and GoPros, a number of riders love recording their rides. Having others around you means you have a high chance of featuring on someone else’s action camera, and you might end up with a really cool moment to flaunt about after you return safely.