5 items you must carry your year-end vacation

Heading for an year-end vacation? These 5 must-haves that make a perfect travel companion. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Camera Well, you guessed it right. A traveller's bag is incomplete without a good quality camera. True, most of us have smartphones these days which can click near-perfect pictures, but nothing can replace a good old-fashioned camera. Be it a budget-friendly point and shoot camera capable of recording full HD or even 4K videos or an advanced waterproof camera which can shoot underwater or a highly adjustable mirrorless gadget, a camera is the traveller's best friend. (Image Source: Pixabay) 2/5 Power Bank The biggest challenge a traveller faces is to keep his/her gadgets charged at all time. With a power Bank, one can forget about maintaining a sufficient charge in your mobile devices. Power Banks are portable battery packs that store electrical energy which can be used later to charge an electric device such as phones, cameras, tablets and even your portable media players. (Image Source: Pixabay) 3/5 Emergency Light No power? Use an emergency light to illuminate your environment when there's no power or in dark outdoor environments. With the marketplace flush with good quality LED emergency lights which last for several hours, an emergency light is an essential if you are travelling. (Image Source: Pixabay) 4/5 Family First Aid Kit Injuries are inevitable sometimes, no matter how careful one is. While you may not be able to avoid injuries during travel, you can safeguard yourself if you end up in an unfortunate incident. A well-stocked first aid kit like the Medlife Family First Aid Kit may not just ease one's pain, it may in fact end up saving somebody's life. Plus, they do not even cost a bomb. You can purchase the kit here. (Image Source: Pixabay) 5/5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker A Portable Bluetooth Speaker can be the perfect companion one can have while travelling. Just pair it to your phone and your entire music libray comes alive during your travel. Portable speakers come in all shapes, size and functionality. Looking for your first one? UE Wonderboom is the best-sounding speaker in its range, and guess what, it is waterproof. Have a deeper pocket and a desire for excellent music? A Bose SoundLink Color II or Marshall Kilburn will serve you perfectly. (Image Source: Pixabay) First Published on Dec 29, 2018 10:31 am