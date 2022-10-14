English
    5 Diwali gifts that are as thoughtful as they are beautiful

    Diwali 2022: The festival of lights is around the corner. Start prepping with this list of thoughtful Diwali gifts that your friends and family will love.

    Curated by : Sanya Jain
    October 14, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST
    Diwali 2022: Exchanging gifts this Diwali? Get inspired from this list

    Diwali is a time for lights, laughter and family. People celebrate this festival by offering prayers, eating festive food and meeting friends and family members. Gifts are exchanged on Diwali – traditionally this meant sweets. Today, however, Diwali gifts have become a way of letting your near and dear ones know how much they mean to you. Diwali gifts today can range from hampers of food to clothes and gadgets.

    On Diwali 2022, put a smile on your loved ones’ faces with these gifts that are as thoughtful as they are beautiful:

    Phool Diwali Nostalgia Collection

    This gorgeous Diwali gift box comes with a pack of Nagchampa incense cones, pure rose mist, a Mandala Jali T-Light Holder, three candles, two packs of dry fruit mix and plantable crackers. A perfect gift box with a little bit of everything – this one retails for Rs 1,245.

    Diwali dry fruits gift box

    A traditional gift box with a collection of dry fruits and nuts. This one, retailing on Amazon for Rs 1,999, contains almonds, golden raisins, roasted cashews, peanuts, apricots, walnuts, dates and pistachios – all wrapped beautifully in blue.

    Noise ColorFit smartwatch

    For the tech or fitness aficionado in your life, consider a smartwatch. This useful gift will not only track daily activity, it also comes loaded with a list of features, including Bluetooth calling, voice assistance, a health suite and the option to customise watch faces. The Noise ColorFit smartwatch is currently retailing on Myntra for Rs 1,700.

    Air purifying plant

    Diwali is generally a time when air pollution levels go off the chart. In such a case, an air purifying plant makes for a thoughtful gift – one that the recipient is sure to appreciate. This money plant from Nursery Live comes with two designer diyas for Diwali. It is selling on their website for Rs 299.

    Scented candle jar

    The festival of lights calls for candles, right? This scented candle comes with floral musk undertones and a lovely Diwali printed label. It is available for Rs 381.
    first published: Oct 14, 2022 04:31 pm
