5 billionaires who lost a fortune in 2022

The global economic downturn ensured 2022 was a bad year for billionaires. The world’s top 500 wealthiest people collectively lost $1.4 trillion in the last year, according to Bloomberg. At the top of the club was Elon Musk – the world’s first person to ever lose $200 billion. The Tesla chief had become the second person ever to make a fortune of $200 billion in January 2021. But it wasn’t lonely at the top for Elon Musk – other billionaires also lost record-breaking amounts in 2022, according to Forbes. Take a look:

5. Sergey Brin

Google co-founder and board member Sergey Brin lost $45 billion last year, according to Forbes. Brin co-founded Google with Larry Page in 1998. Google’s parent company Alphabet failed to meet its revenue target in September 2022.

4. Larry Page

Larry Page lost $46 billion in 2022 – a billion more than Google co-founder Brin. Page was CEO of Alphabet until 2019, when he stepped down. He remains a controlling shareholder in the company that missed targets due to declining ad revenue from YouTube.

3. Mark Zuckerberg

The founder and CEO of Facebook saw his net worth decline by $77 billion in 2022, according to Forbes. The 38-year-old lost more than half his fortune as the stock of Meta, Facebook’s parent company, tumbled by more than 200%. 2. Jeff Bezos Jeff Bezos, founder and executive chairman of Amazon, was another billionaire impacted by the bleak economy. Bezos lost $85 billion over the last 12 months as the shares of his e-commerce company fell by 50%. 1. Elon Musk Elon Musk lost $125 billion in the calendar year. The world’s richest person ended 2022 with an estimated net worth of $147 billion.

Moneycontrol News

