you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

49 free online courses launched by AICTE to help prepare students for job interviews

The e-learning courses are in a chat-based, interactive format so that students can improve their spoken English skills, groom their personality, etc, through the audio-visual content.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

To help students improve their communication skills, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched 49 free online courses. These e-learning courses will be beneficial for those looking to take up government and bank jobs or join the corporate sector.

The online registration for all 49 courses will be open till May 15, 2020, reported India Today.

Elaborating on the nature of these courses, AICTE said courses such as the ‘Introduction to Banking’ and ‘Introduction to UPSC’ have been designed in a way that they would help students prepare for the respective exams. Not only are they equipped with enough study material but also incorporates the “basic concepts of all NCERT books required in the civil services” so that students can start preparing for the UPSC exams.

While launching these courses, the AICTE clarified: “During the lockdown, learning should not stop. Fortunately, many companies came forward to give their products free of cost for those who register till May 15, 2020, for your learning. AICTE does not take any responsibility for its contents nor copyright issues (if any) since the products are not vetted by AICTE. It is the responsibility of the respective companies.”

The e-learning courses are in a chat-based, interactive format so that students can improve their spoken English skills, groom their personality, etc, through the audio-visual content. The 50-hour interactive content is touted to help students ace job interviews also.

Besides, AICTE is also offering an exclusive course designed for GATE aspirants. This one has more than 100 hours of video content that covers all major aspects of every branch of Engineering.

First Published on May 4, 2020 01:14 pm

tags #AICTE #education #online courses

