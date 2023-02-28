42 students stranded in US after hotel shreds their passports

The British students are currently on an impromptu tour of New York (Representative Image)

Forty-two British school students were left stranded in the US after their hotel erroneously shredded their passports. According to BBC, teenagers from Barr Beacon School in Walsall were on a ski trip to New Hampshire when they were informed their passports had been destroyed by hotel management.

Scheduled to fly back home on Saturday, the students found their trip unexpectedly extended because of the mishap. The group is currently on an impromptu tour of New York, getting by on a dwindling budget, while the British Embassy sorts out their paperwork.

One woman, whose child is part of the stranded group, said she was shocked by the strange turn of events, but the school had been “phenomenal” in its response to the crisis.

“"It was a horrific shock really,” the mother, who did not wish to be named, told BBC. “It's the first time she has been away from family for this long. And what they were doing was really challenging - skiing black runs or blue runs, depending on their experience.”

She said the teachers leading the group worked overtime to answer questions from worried parents. The school’s response left her reassured about her daughter’s safety while on the trip.

School head Katie Hibbs said she was proud of staff “for managing this very challenging situation.” She said the British Embassy had completed their applications and the students are due to return on Wednesday.