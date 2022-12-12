 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
4 Ways Playing Poker Will Make You A Better Investor

Dec 12, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST

Playing poker can guide you to make the right decisions to become a better investor.

Former American professional player Annie Duke can teach us a thing or two about using Game Theory when conducting business or investing, especially in a mildly volatile market. Game theory is the study of how and why we make decisions. It is the formal study of conflict and cooperation, where the outcome of a person’s decision depends critically on the actions taken by other participants.

In her book, Thinking in Bets, Duke gives us an insight into how she amassed US$4 million in lifetime poker winnings. As a professional speaker, author, and decision strategist, she says the most effective way to arrive at decisions is to consider them as bets. Weight the potential upside against the downside, and only make a bet if you’re convinced the odds are stacked in your favour.

Poker is widely regarded as a game that requires skill, not luck, requiring players to develop the skill of foresight, which they would require to make decisions based on incomplete information. Most often, they would have little control over what the other person would think or act! Just like in the case of investing, or life!

Poker also offers lessons in patience and discipline. You must control your emotions, maintain composure when not winning, and make rational decisions. These qualities also find resonance with investors. Playing poker can guide you to make the right decisions to become a better investor.

1) Understanding outcome attribution

Playing poker can help you interpret outcomes, which is required when investing. Two important factors to consider are skill and luck. Most investors associate the success or failure of an investment with its outcome. However, the result could differ greatly from the quality of the decision you make.