4 Indian-Americans to watch out for in 2024 US presidential election

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

Nikki Haley has who announced her 2024 US presidential bid. The number of Indian-Americans getting appointed to high-profile positions has grown rapidly in recent years, the biggest example being Kamala Harris, the US vice president.

Nikki Haley, Kamala Harris and Vivek Ramaswamy (left to right)

Indian-origin Republican leader Nikki Haley has announced her bid for the US presidential elections in 2024. Haley is a former South Carolina governor and ex-ambassador of the US to the United Nations. Soon after her announcement, reports emerged that another Indian-origin Republican, Vivek Ramaswamy is planning to announce his 2024 presidential bid.

Here are 4 Indian-Americans to watch out for in the 2024 US presidential election:

Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley, 51, is the two-term Governor of South Carolina and the former US ambassador to the United Nations. The daughter of immigrant Punjabi Sikh parents, Haley grew up enduring racist taunts in a small South Carolina town and has long referenced that impact on her personal and political arc. She was born Nimrata Nikki Randhawa and was an accountant when she launched her first bid for public office, defeating the longest-serving member of the South Carolina House in 2004. Three terms later and with little statewide recognition, Haley mounted a long-shot campaign for governor against a large field of experienced politicians. With her 2010 victory, Haley became South Carolina's first female and minority governor - and the nation's youngest at 38. She earned a speaking slot at the 2012 Republican National Convention and gave the GOP response to President Barack Obama's State of the Union in 2016.