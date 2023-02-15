4 Indian-Americans to watch out for in 2024 US presidential election

Nikki Haley, Kamala Harris and Vivek Ramaswamy (left to right)

Indian-origin Republican leader Nikki Haley has announced her bid for the US presidential elections in 2024. Haley is a former South Carolina governor and ex-ambassador of the US to the United Nations. Soon after her announcement, reports emerged that another Indian-origin Republican, Vivek Ramaswamy is planning to announce his 2024 presidential bid.

The number of Indian-Americans getting appointed to high-profile positions has grown rapidly in recent years, the biggest example being Kamala Harris, the US vice president.

Here are 4 Indian-Americans to watch out for in the 2024 US presidential election:

Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley, 51, is the two-term Governor of South Carolina and the former US ambassador to the United Nations. The daughter of immigrant Punjabi Sikh parents, Haley grew up enduring racist taunts in a small South Carolina town and has long referenced that impact on her personal and political arc. She was born Nimrata Nikki Randhawa and was an accountant when she launched her first bid for public office, defeating the longest-serving member of the South Carolina House in 2004. Three terms later and with little statewide recognition, Haley mounted a long-shot campaign for governor against a large field of experienced politicians. With her 2010 victory, Haley became South Carolina's first female and minority governor - and the nation's youngest at 38. She earned a speaking slot at the 2012 Republican National Convention and gave the GOP response to President Barack Obama's State of the Union in 2016.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy is a 37-year-old Indian-American Republican and businessman, dubbed by the New Yorker magazine as the “CEO of Anti-Woke Inc”. The millionaire embarked on test runs and fact-finding missions in the US state of Iowa where he has been addressing multiple events, according to a media report. Ramaswamy insisted his trip to Iowa and other prep work he is doing for a potential run are serious, the Politico reported on Monday, adding that he said: "this is not a play for attention." The son of Indian immigrants - his father a General Electric engineer and his mother a geriatric psychiatrist - Ramaswamy was born in Cincinnati. He attended Harvard and Yale universities and is worth reportedly in excess of $500 million, enough to seed his campaign through the key early states.

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris, 58, who belongs to the Democratic Party, is the first woman vice president of the United States and the highest-ranking female official in US history, as well as the first African American and first Asian American vice president. In a recent interview, she said if Joe Biden runs for the 2024 elections, she’ll join him in the race. “He intends to run, and if he does, I’ll be running with him. We are doing historic work,” she said. Harris had served as the attorney general of California from 2011 to 2017 and as a United States senator representing California from 2017 to 2021. Harris was born to two immigrant parents -- a Black father and an Indian mother. Her father, Donald Harris, was from Jamaica, and her mother Shyamala Gopalan was a cancer researcher and civil rights activist from Chennai.

Ro Khanna

Ro Khanna is an Indian-American Congressman from California, belonging to the Democratic Party. Born in Philadelphia in 1976, Khanna is the youngest of the four Indian-American lawmakers in US House of Representatives. The other three being Dr Ami Bera, who is the senior-most member of the so called ''Samosa Caucus'', Raja Krishnamoorthi and Pramila Jayapal. A Politico report said Khanna is keeping his options open for the 2024 presidential race if President Biden decides not to run. Khanna, however, denied that he would run for the White House.