4 important learnings from Steve Jobs' speeches and interviews

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

A new online archive launched in Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' memory offers visitors a look at some of his iconic speeches and interviews over the years. Here are some key takeaways from what Jobs expressed in them :

Add to human experience

In 1983, one year before Macintosh launched, Steve Jobs spoke to a group of accomplished designers about what the motivation and thought behind Apple was.

“We feel for some crazy reason that we are in the right place at the right time to put something back," he told his audience. "And what I mean by that is most of us didn't make the clothes we are wearing, we didn't cook or grow the food we eat. We’re constantly taking, and the ability to put something back into that pool of human experience is extremely neat."

Make mistakes

In 1984, Jobs told Silicon Valley reporter Michael Moritz he believed making mistakes helped one improve.

"Things get more refined as you make mistakes and do them," he said. "So I’ve had a chance to make a lot of mistakes."

Jobs added that it was not his superior aesthetic sense but his relentless pursuit of excellence that set him apart from others.

Have the courage to follow your heart

In his iconic Stanford commencement speech in 2005, the Apple co-founder advised graduates to trust their instincts.

“Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice," he said. "And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition. They somehow already know what you truly want to become. Everything else is secondary.”

Art and science are not polar opposites

Jobs believed that different disciplines had the same goal

"There’s really very little distinction between an artist and a scientist or engineer of the highest caliber," Jobs had said in a 1995 interview. "They are people that pursue different paths but headed to the same goal, which is to express something of what they perceive to be the truth around them, so others can see it and benefit by it."