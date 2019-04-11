4 held in Bengaluru for abducting, torturing their boss for the 4th time

Four employees of a Bengaluru private firm were arrested for kidnapping and torturing their boss Sujay SK, a 23-year-old techie from Chennai, reported The News Minute.

The software firm of the Cambridge Layout resident shut down almost immediately after he set it up.

This is the fourth time Sujay was abducted by his employees for not being able to pay their salaries for months. Affected by how the events unfolded and his inability to sort it out, he had even reportedly tried taking his life once.

Within a day of his discharge from the hospital after this incident, on April 8, seven of his disgruntled staff decided to hatch a plan to kidnap him and demand their salaries. The accused were arrested by Bengaluru police on Saturday.

As per media reports, Halasuru cops told that the techie’s father, who’s an ex-Army man, filed a complaint alleging that Sujay’s former employees had abducted him thrice between March 21 and 26, since Sujay’s company shut down and he could not disburse their salaries.

They abducted the youth and kept him in captivity at HSR Layout in the city and also tortured him till he agreed to clear their payments, reported The Indian Express. He was set free thereafter.

Sujay then approached the cops and lodged an FIR against his abductors. Four of them have already been arrested and police are on the lookout for the rest.

A Halsuru police officer said that Sujay and his friends had started a private company, FGL Infotech, in Kudlu; eight people had joined it. He had moved to Bengaluru after completing his diploma in engineering.