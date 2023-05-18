4 Easy Tips to Reduce EMIs on Your Existing Personal Loan

Personal loans can help you bridge a gap when it comes to your finances. These loans are smart solutions that allow you to meet both planned and urgent financial needs. An instant personal loan is a variant of these offerings, providing you with funds without delay.

As a result, it isn’t uncommon for individuals to avail such loans and have difficulties with repayment down the line. This is why it is important to do the personal loan calculation before borrowing, and even then you could run into issues.

Thankfully, you can handle such issues by employing strategies that either prioritise repayment or by lowering your EMIs. The former requires you to revisit your budget, whereas the latter a different course of action.

Read on for a few tips on how to reduce your EMIs on your existing personal loan.

Negotiate for a More Favourable Tenure or Interest Rate

The tenure of your loan is always inversely related to the amount of your EMIs. For instance, if your repayment tenure is longer, the EMI amount that you pay towards your personal loan will be lesser, and vice versa.

So, if you wish to reduce the amount of your monthly obligation towards your loan, you would need a longer tenure. This can be done by speaking with your lender about offering a tenure extension.

Do note that such services are only offered in special circumstances. Not every lender will entertain such a request or even approve of it, unless absolutely necessary. Some may not even offer such a facility, as it does not abide with their internal policies.

This is why it is crucial that you do the personal loan calculation and planning before availing the loan. Doing so helps you understand your repayment obligations, and allows you to adjust your monthly outgo before you get the money disbursed.

Aside from the tenure extension, you may also request your lender to lower the interest rate on your loan. There are no guarantees that your lender will entertain such a request, but it is an option you should explore to lower your outgo.

By reducing your interest rate, the interest payable on the loan decreases, as does the instalment amount. Do note that it is very rare that lenders approve such requests, and it is usually reserved for individuals that have no other options.

Consolidate the Loan and Repay at a Lower Rate

Debt consolidation is usually a strategy many rely on when they are paying off several high-interest forms of credit, at the same time. The increased number of payments within a 30-45 -day cycle can make it harder to track payments, and budget efficiently.

As such, consolidating the debt with one cost-efficient instrument is usually a better choice, as you now only have to make one payment. With an existing personal loan, you can employ this strategy as well and reduce your EMI amount.

Here, you will need to scout for another credit instrument and secure a lower interest rate than the one active on your current loan. In principle, this works the same as negotiating for a lower interest rate, and it lowers your monthly payments.

Do keep in mind that going this route does require proper planning. Availing a new loan does require you to pay administrative costs, and these could very easily cut into your potential savings. Ideally, you would want to secure a loan at a much lower interest rate and without paying any exorbitant fees.

Part-prepay the Loan

The easiest way to reduce your EMI outgo is to make a part-prepayment on the loan. Part-prepayment are additional payments you make to pay off a partial amount of the principal borrowed. These directly repay the outstanding principal, which is why it helps reduce your EMIs.

When the outstanding amount reduces, the interest rate gets levied on a smaller amount. As such, your EMIs decrease as well. Do keep in mind that some lenders may offer you two options, once you make a part-prepayment. These are:





The option to decrease the tenure, while maintaining the same EMI amount



The option to decrease the EMI amount, while maintaining the same tenure

Considering your goals, it is important that you choose the second option, and lower the EMI amount payable each month. Aside from this, it is important to remember that some lenders provide a pre-payment facility only after you pay a certain number of EMIs. This is usually set at 12 EMIs, but this number can vary from lender to lender.

Opt for the Step-down EMI Option, if Offered

Many lenders offer the step-down EMI repayment option, which can come in handy. Basically, it allows you to save on your interest payments. As per this arrangement, you have to pay higher EMIs when you start a loan.

However, these reduce substantially in the later part of tenure, as the principal amount decreases. Opting for step-down EMI enables you to save money in the later years of loan repayment. As such EMIs reduce over time, and can be something you can opt-in for, if allowed.

Such a provision will work best if you have serviced the loan for a portion of time, and have repaid a chunk of the principal amount already. However, not all lenders offer this provision, and if they do, they may not allow you to opt in during the tenure.

In many cases, lenders will consider your request based on your current financial standing and your capabilities. So, it is important that you reach out and speak with your lender if your EMIs are becoming a challenge to manage.

It is important that you contact them well before you default on payments, as this helps avoid costly penalties. These only add costs to the repayment plan, making it harder to clear off the debt.

In conclusion, if you have already availed of an instant personal loan, there are several ways to lower your EMIs. However, it is important that you do the personal loan calculation and plan to avoid such circumstances.

In the event that your lender does not offer assistance to lower your EMIs, you could end defaulting on your loan. This has other serious consequences, which can include penalties and a major dip in your credit score. So, borrow wisely and do all you can to safeguard your financial wellbeing.

Moneycontrol Journalists were not involved in the creation of the article.