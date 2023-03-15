 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
39 Indian cities among 50 most polluted cities in the world: report

Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST

Bhiwadi had pollution levels at 92.7, with Delhi close behind at 92.6. Darbhanga, Asopur, Patna, Ghaziabad, Dharuhera, Chapra, Muzaffarnagar, Greater Noida, Bahadurgarh and Faridabad are among the other Indian cities mentioned

Delhi is the world's fourth most polluted city in the world, according to the report.

India was the eighth most polluted country in the world in 2022 and 39 of the world’s most polluted cities of the year are in India, according to an annual global survey by a Swiss maker of air purifiers.

While Lahore was the most polluted city in the world, Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi and Delhi occupied the third and fourth spots respectively. The Chinese city of Hotan was listed as the second most polluted city.

The Swiss agency, IQAir, measures air quality levels based on the concentration of lung-damaging airborne particles known as PM2.5. Its annual survey is widely cited by researchers and government organisations.

