34-year-old woman receives womb from sister, 40, in UK's first transplant

In a first, surgeons in UK carried out a womb transplant. The recipient was a 34-year-old woman and the donor was her 40-year-old sister. The identities of both of them were not revealed since they wished to be anonymous, BBC reported.

The sister duo recovered well after the surgery and the younger sister, with her husband, is waiting for several embryos to be transferred.

According to the BBC, a team of 20 carried out the procedures, lasting around 17 hours, in adjoining operation theatres at the Churchill hospital in February.

Prof Richard Smith, gynaecological surgeon said the operation was a “massive success”.

"The whole thing was emotional. I think we were all a bit tearful afterwards," he added.

Isabel Quiroga, transplant surgeon, who led the team said that the recipient was “incredibly happy” and “over the moon”.

The 34-year-old woman was born with a rare condition called Mayer-Rokitansky-Kuster-Hauser syndrome (MRKH), due to which her womb was underdeveloped. It affects one if every 5,000 women, according to The Guardian.

In spite of that, the woman’s ovaries function normally, making it possible for her to produce female hormones and conceive with fertility treatments.

Meanwhile, a second womb transplant is already lined up for next month in the UK and more patients are in preparation stages, The Guardian said.

Womb transplants have been carried out internationally, in countries such as Sweden, the US, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, China, Czech Republic, Brazil, Germany, Serbia and India.