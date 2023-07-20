3-year-old boy driving golf cart kills 7-year-old in Florida: Report

The incident is being investigated by law enforcement officials. (Representative Image)

According to a news release by Florida Highway Patrol, a 3-year-old driving a golf cart struck and killed a 7-year-old. The horrific incident happened on Monday in Fort Myers, Florida. The crash took place at a private property in Lee County.

As per a news report in CNN, the 3-year-old was heading towards a right curve near home when the front of the cart hit the 7-year-old. The child was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 3-year-old was not hurt.

The incident is being investigated by law enforcement officials.

According to CNN, concerns around minors driving golf carts in Florida prompted the passage of a new state law, WJFX reported. Now, anyone under the age of 18 will soon need to have a permit or driver’s license to drive a golf cart. The bill was signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis and goes into effect from October 1.

Drivers in Florida must be at least 15 and have parental consent to get a permit.

"I think it's important that we raise awareness of the severity and types of injuries that golf carts pose to children including pre-adolescents, so that greater prevention measures can be instituted in the future," Dr. Theodore J. Ganley, director of CHOP's Sports Medicine and Performance Centre and Chair of the AAP Section on Orthopedics, said.