3 ways to adapt your home to the 'new normal'

The COVID-19 pandemic has completely upended life as we know it. The outbreak has forced us to retreat indoors — we are now spending more time in our rooms than we’d ever imagined. Hence, it becomes more crucial than ever that our homes serve as the sanctuaries they are designed to be. Our dwellings need to harbour spaces that maintain vitality and remain hygienic while promoting physical and mental well-being.

As the lines between work and home have blurred, and flexibility is governing our daily chores, we have learned to adapt to new changes. From remote working and ‘quarantine cooking’ to practising yoga, tending to plants and constantly being with our pets and family, we are in the process of redefining how we have so far inhabited and interacted with our domestic spaces.

Sprucing Up with Greens

It is clear that our connection with the outdoors — currently compromised abruptly — is innately tied to a state of well-being. And while we are confined indoors, it is essential to re-calibrate our relatively newfound love for ‘chilled and air-conditioned’ spaces by optimizing natural ventilation. Incorporating simple design mechanisms that maximize fresh air, mediate daylight, and expand outdoor views, we can re-invigorate our indoor environments.

As humans, we connect with nature on an innate level. Creating comfortable little nooks around the house, interspersed with plenty of greens and natural light, where one can unwind, read a book, and enjoy a cup of tea instils a sense of discovery and a renewed appreciation for the spaces one might otherwise take for granted.

Adding Colours and Patterns for Vibrancy

Revamping Furniture to Add a Layer of Comfort

Potted plants, green walls, and flower beds in our courtyards, gardens, and balconies filter air pollutants, bringing in fresh air to the interiors. Adding a layer of greens takes into account our role and responsibility in creating a safer, healthier environment. It is also a therapeutic exercise that contributes towards a positive way of living and promotes wellbeing.The colour palette used within the design scheme creates a distinct quality and perception of space. Neutral palettes that create a sense of intimacy and calmness workwell in pared-down living areas and private spaces, whereas bold colour combinations and patterns are suitable for public and entertainment zones. Further, the use of eclectic home decor elements with bright pops of colour brings in a sense of cheer and vibrancy. Light furnishings upholstered with tropical or floral prints imbue the space with freshness and exuberance.From curtains and rugs to pillow covers and tablecloths, using a mix of patterns instantly lifts the spirits and creates an upbeat mood.For environmentally-conscious residents, eco-friendly and durable timber and cane furniture have become de rigueur, especially outdoors.Jute and rattan furniture are other materials that add a layer of simplicity and give the house a warm and welcoming facelift. With the right combination of materials, colours and textures, we can make space for comfortable, ergonomic furniture to optimize our lives.