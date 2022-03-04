3-tonne space junk to crash into moon today, see its impact

The wayward object will strike the far side of the moon at an extremely high speed.

A huge piece of a rocket scrap, weighing three tonnes, is set to crash into the moon on Friday, creating a crater which could be as big as 33 feet to 66 feet (10 to 20 meters). So strong will the impact of the crash be that moon dust could fly hundreds of kilometres across the barren, pockmarked surface.

It may take weeks, even months, for scientists to confirm the impact of the crash through satellite images.

The space junk is suspected to be from China’s lunar exploration programme from 2014 - a booster for the Chang'e 5-T1 - even though Beijing has denied responsibility for the rocket.

Astronomers initially thought the wayward object was a chunk of a rocker from billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket that blasted off seven years ago and was abandoned in space after completing its mission.

The wayward object will strike the far side of the moon at an extremely high speed of 9,300 kilometres per hour (5,800 miles per hour).

Calling the event "an exciting research opportunity”, NASA said it aims to survey the crater formed when the remains of the rocket are expected to crash into the moon.

The moon has countless craters, ranging up to 2,500 kilometers. With little to no real atmosphere, the moon is defenseless against the constant barrage of meteors and asteroids, and the occasional incoming spacecraft, including a few intentionally crashed for science's sake. With no weather, there is no erosion and so, impact craters last forever.

Spacecraft have been intentionally crashed into the moon before for scientific purposes, such as during the Apollo missions to test seismometers, but this is the first unintended collision to be detected.