English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    3-tonne space junk to crash into moon today, see its impact

    It may take weeks, even months, for scientists to confirm the impact of the space junk crash on the moon through satellite images.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 04, 2022 / 03:48 PM IST
    The wayward object will strike the far side of the moon at an extremely high speed.

    The wayward object will strike the far side of the moon at an extremely high speed.

    A huge piece of a rocket scrap, weighing three tonnes, is set to crash into the moon on Friday, creating a crater which could be as big as 33 feet to 66 feet (10 to 20 meters). So strong will the impact of the crash be that moon dust could fly hundreds of kilometres across the barren, pockmarked surface.

    It may take weeks, even months, for scientists to confirm the impact of the crash through satellite images.

    The space junk is suspected to be from China’s lunar exploration programme from 2014 - a booster for the Chang'e 5-T1 - even though Beijing has denied responsibility for the rocket.

    Astronomers initially thought the wayward object was a chunk of a rocker from billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket that blasted off seven years ago and was abandoned in space after completing its mission.

    The wayward object will strike the far side of the moon at an extremely high speed of 9,300 kilometres per hour (5,800 miles per hour).

    Close

    Related stories

    Calling the event "an exciting research opportunity”, NASA said it aims to survey the crater formed when the remains of the rocket are expected to crash into the moon.

    The moon has countless craters, ranging up to 2,500 kilometers. With little to no real atmosphere, the moon is defenseless against the constant barrage of meteors and asteroids, and the occasional incoming spacecraft, including a few intentionally crashed for science's sake. With no weather, there is no erosion and so, impact craters last forever.

    Spacecraft have been intentionally crashed into the moon before for scientific purposes, such as during the Apollo missions to test seismometers, but this is the first unintended collision to be detected.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #China #Moon #NASA #rocket #SpaceX
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 03:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.