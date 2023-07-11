3 police cars sent to investigate reports of screaming woman. Instead, cops find…

A loud parrot in Essex led to a concerned neighbour reporting sounds of a woman screaming (Representational image)

Police officers in the UK rushed to investigate reports of a screaming woman – only to realise the culprit was a loud parrot. In a bizarre incident, Essex Police dispatched three cars to the home of one Steve Wood to investigate reports of a screaming woman after being alerted by a concerned neighbour.

However, when cops reached Wood’s house, they were stunned to discover that a bird was responsible for all the screeching.

Wood, 54, said he felt a wave a panic when he opened the door to find policemen staring down at him. “I thought, 'Oh my God what have I done?'” the Essex resident told BBC. “I said, 'What have I done?', and they said, 'We have had a report that there is a woman screaming for help in your house and we have come to check everything is OK.'

Wood, who keeps 22 birds at home, explained that the screaming noise was coming from a yellow-naped Amazon parrot named Freddie.

“I'm just surprised it hasn't happened previously,” said Wood, who owns two Amazon parrots, eight Indian ringnecks, green-winged macaws, blue-and-gold macaws, a Hahn's macaw, and budgies.

A spokesperson for Essex Police confirmed the incident, saying that “a member of the public” reported sounds of a woman screaming.

"Officers attended to conduct a welfare check, but upon arrival discovered the noise was in fact caused by a number of parrots inside a property," a spokesperson said. "Officers engaged with a member of the public at the property and we thank him for his understanding and patience."