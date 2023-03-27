 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Workplace red flags: 3 expert-approved signs that tell it's time to quit your job

Edited by : Ankita Sengupta
Mar 27, 2023 / 07:24 PM IST

Amy Porterfield, a New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur who quit her job to launch a business that rakes in tens of millions, shares pointers.

Several red flags related to the workplace are often overlooked by employees. (Representational image)

In one of her early jobs, Amy Porterfield accidentally saw another male employee’s salary on a fax and realised that the guy was making more money than she was although she had a bigger role and was there longer. She started looking for a new job and left three months later.

Later, in 2009, Porterfield had a comfortable job as the director of content development at Anthony (Tony) Robbins Companies, as per a report in CNBC Make It. She had a regular paycheck, paid vacations, was eligible for promotions but she still wanted more. As part of her job, she had to communicate with people building online businesses, and she yearned for the kind of daily freedom the gig offered.

She took a leap of faith, quit her full-time job and experimented with various businesses until 2019 when she launched Digital Course Academy, teaching others how to start an online course businesses which was a huge success.

Porterfield claimed to have helped “50,000 students” overall, and that her business has raked in tens of millions.