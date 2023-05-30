3 Chinese women team up to jail 'boyfriend' who cheated them of Rs 12 lakh

During investigation, the women discovered that they had been 'sharing' a boyfriend. (Representational image)

In what may appear to be a scene straight out of Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma starrer Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, three women in China's Shanghai teamed up to trap and expose a man who posed as a love interest and cheated them of 100,000 yuan (about Rs 12 lakh). The man has now been sentenced to two and a half years in jail, the South China Morning Post reported.

The three women, who became friends during the police investigation and the following court case, later went on an overseas trip together after the man was imprisoned. According to reports, on February 10, the women went to a police station in Shanghai to file a case against He Shiwei for cheating them. The man, they claimed, borrowed money from them and never repaid them.

The women claimed that they got to know of each other only a day before approaching the police when one of them, Chen Hong, began to get suspicious of He and checked his phone after he fell asleep drunk.

She then found multiple messages from a woman named Xiao Fan asking him why he was rejecting her calls. It turned out that Xiao lived with He and the man would usually come over to her flat to sleep. Chen also discovered that He had promised marriage to both of them.

“I was so outraged! My hands were shaking,” Chen told the publication.

On February 10, Chen was contacted by a third woman who claimed to be He's girlfriend. The same afternoon, when He woke up, Chen confronted him and demanded he return the money he took from her. When He refused to do so, hours later, all the three women were at the police station filing a complaint.

It was then that they realised that they had been "sharing" a boyfriend. He had been dating Zhao since 2021, Xiao since June 2022 and Chen since October 2022, SCMP reported. During the investigation, the police found out that He was unemployed and had been using the money from the women to pay off his debts.

Interestingly, at the end of March, when a police officer called them with an update on the case, he got to know that the three women were on holiday abroad together. “We got along well during the trip. It was so much fun," Chen told the publication.