3 arrested for organising birthday party for dog in Gujarat, violating Covid norms

Every dog must have its day, but one young pup in Ahmedabad landed her human companions in hot water after police raided a Covid rule-breaking party staged for the canine.

Chirag Patel and his brother Urvish Patel, both residents of Krishnagar in Ahmedabad city, had thrown a big party on the birthday of their pet dog, Abby, an Indian Spitz, along with their friend, Divyesh Mehariya, a police official said. Besides the family members of the trio, their friends also joined the celebration organised on a plot Friday night in large numbers. COVID-19 guidelines related to social distancing and wearing face masks were violated at this function, he said.

The lavish second birthday celebration cost Rs 7 lakh, according to the police, with an elaborate birthday cake and giant photo cutouts of Abby, an Indian Spitz and the soiree's guest of honour.

Social media footage showed a crowd of people dancing in front of an ornate stage at Friday's party, held in the western city of Ahmedabad, with their defiance of local social distancing rules eventually attracting the law's attention.

"We got information about a big party going on, so we raided the venue," police inspector VD Zala said.

"As per Covid protocol, it is necessary to take permission before organising a party. The organisers are responsible for ensuring social distancing among guests."

Three men were arrested for their role in staging the event. The trio were later released on bail.

(With agency inputs)