27 young cancer patients take their first flight from Mumbai Airport

27 young cancer patients got to experience their first flight this week from Mumbai Airport. For each one of them, this flight marked their first time in an airplane.

The joyride was sponsored by the All India Mahila Empowerment Party through the Cancer Patient Aid Association. The children, all aged between 8 to 14, were flown out of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

A CSMIA spokesperson said the flight was conducted under the CSMIA’s ‘Growth with Goodness’ philosophy.

Children were greeted with balloons and gifts at a baggage belt at Terminal 1 of CSMIA

The 27 children were accompanied by their families as they boarded a special Star Air Flight chartered by Air Charter Service India.

Their first aviation experience was made all the more special by a range of special services arranged by Air Charter Service India at CSMIA’s Terminal 1. The children were surprised with gifts and snacks before their first flight. More gifts waited for them upon their return - including a ‘Plant Your Own Garden Set’ that encourages them to develop a green thumb.

“Ensuring a memorable travel experience for passengers has always been at the core of CSMIA Mumbai’s operations,” said a CSMIA spokesperson. “And when the passengers are special children, we simply had to go all out to ensure that they had a great time before and after their first flight. This program is in line with our Growth with Goodness philosophy and we are privileged to support this effort to bring cheer to these extraordinarily brave children.”