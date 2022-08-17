English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    27 young cancer patients take their first flight from Mumbai Airport

    27 young cancer patients got to experience their first flight this week, thanks to an initiative of the All India Mahila Empowerment Party and the Cancer Patient Aid Association.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 17, 2022 / 07:52 AM IST

    27 young cancer patients got to experience their first flight this week from Mumbai Airport. For each one of them, this flight marked their first time in an airplane.

    The joyride was sponsored by the All India Mahila Empowerment Party through the Cancer Patient Aid Association. The children, all aged between 8 to 14, were flown out of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

    A CSMIA spokesperson said the flight was conducted under the CSMIA’s ‘Growth with Goodness’ philosophy.

    Cancer patients first flight Children were greeted with balloons and gifts at a baggage belt at Terminal 1 of CSMIA

    The 27 children were accompanied by their families as they boarded a special Star Air Flight chartered by Air Charter Service India.

    Close

    Related stories

    Their first aviation experience was made all the more special by a range of special services arranged by Air Charter Service India at CSMIA’s Terminal 1. The children were surprised with gifts and snacks before their first flight. More gifts waited for them upon their return - including a ‘Plant Your Own Garden Set’ that encourages them to develop a green thumb.

    Cancer Patients Aid Association

    “Ensuring a memorable travel experience for passengers has always been at the core of CSMIA Mumbai’s operations,” said a CSMIA spokesperson. “And when the passengers are special children, we simply had to go all out to ensure that they had a great time before and after their first flight. This program is in line with our Growth with Goodness philosophy and we are privileged to support this effort to bring cheer to these extraordinarily brave children.”
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #cancer patients #Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport #mumbai #Mumbai Airport
    first published: Aug 17, 2022 07:51 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.