262 students, 160 teachers test COVID-19 positive after schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh; Govt says not alarming

As many as 262 students and about 160 teachers tested positive in Andhra Pradesh during the past three days after schools were reopened on November 2 for class 9 and 10 students, a senior official of the school education said on November 5.

Commissioner of School Education V Chinna Veerabhadrudu said the figure is not alarming when compared to the number of students attending the schools, though every care is being taken to ensure COVID-19 safety protocols are in place in every institution.

"Yesterday (November 4) around four lakh students attended schools. There were 262 positive cases. It is not even 0.1 percent. It is not correct to say that they were affected due to their attendance to schools. We ensure that each school room has only 15 or 16 students," the official told PTI, adding "It is not alarming."

As per the statistics provided by the department, there are 9.75 lakh students registered for Class 9 and 10 in the state out of which 3.93 lakh attended, out of 1.11 lakh teachers, over 99,000 thousand attended the educational institutions on Wednesday.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Out of 1.11 lakh teachers, about 160 teachers tested positive, he added.

"Lives of both students and teachers are important for us," he said.

According to him, the attendance of students to schools was hovering about 40 percent as parents are still apprehensive of the killer virus despite tight measures being taken by the government.

Veerabhadrudu said poor students who could not afford online classes are the most affected ones if the schools were not open and it is quandary for girl students in tribal and rural areas as parents may indulge in child marriages if the teenagers stop going to schools.

All government schools and colleges reopened from November 2 for classes 9, 10 and intermediate.

Classes 9 and 10 and Intermediate first and second year would function on alternate days only for half-a-day.

Classes 6, 7 and 8 would begin on November 23 while classes 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 would start from December 14, an official statement said earlier.

All the educational institutions have remained closed since March when the national lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 was announced