OYO’s ‘unfriendly business policies’ draw resistance from partner hotels: Report

Many partner hotel owners are in a fight with the Softbank-backed OYO hotel and homes due to the disregard of floor prices, deep discounting practices, non-transparent charges, etc levied on by India's largest hospitality company, according to a report by DNA India.

Neeraj Chaudhary, the owner of LRH Services Apartment located five kilometres from Pune International Airport, said to the paper that they have stopped checking in OYO customers. He added that it had been eight months and that they were planning to move out of the partnership due to OYO's “unfriendly business policies”.

Partner hoteliers have complained that OYO charges a lot form them and also have issues with the pricing.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

With discounted rates on floor prices and commission along with GST, the hotels are hardly getting any revenue to keep up with its operation, reported the paper.

Some have started to protest against the unfriendly business practices done by OYO and have gained momentum, reported the paper.

However, talking to a spokesperson of OYO, they have refuted claims of check-in denials.

The spokesperson told the paper, "We are not seeing any unusual patterns of check-in denials emerging from our data on UP, Haryana, Gujarat, and Maharashtra."

"Our 24x7 customer support team works round the clock alongside ground teams to quickly ensure that customers with valid bookings are shifted to a premium upgraded property of OYO in the vicinity at no extra cost to the customer," said the spokesperson.

OYO also put an injunction on the Hotelier Welfare Association, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh as their president was going to start a nationwide protest against OYO. The association has been fighting for more than 18 months against the company’s alleged highhandedness and malpractices.

On the injunction, the spokesperson told the paper, "In a situation we noticed in a city, where a certain individual along with a vested interest group was preventing OYO hotel owners from abiding by their contractual agreements, the Delhi High Court has issued an injunction that prevents groups from obstructing the activities of OYO hotel owners and disrupting their business. This is a testament to how OYO is committed to ensuring great quality experiences and if and when pressurized by asset owners to give in to their unreasonable demand by threatening to disrupt the service or deny check-ins to customers, we have legal recourse available."

The spokesperson added that one’s right to protest should not affect the right to livelihood of another.