24-year-old woman suffers from condition that causes her skin to peel off 10 times faster than normal human being

A 24-year-old New York resident is suffering from a disease whereby she cannot sit or lie down for an extended period of time without losing large chunks of her skin.

Becca Joy Stout, a Brooklyn-based communications manager, has been diagnosed with a skin disorder called epidermolytic hyperkeratosis, which leads to skin loss 10 times faster than a normal human being. Becca's mother also suffered from the same disorder.

Stout's skin cells don't bond together normally due to a mutation in the keratin 10 gene, which makes her skin prone to blisters and open wounds. Stout now sleeps on her stomach with both her arms on either side of her body to avoid her skin from blistering overnight.

"Compression (like from sitting, lying down, or having fabric pressing against me) causes my skin to blister in raised red patches that are sore and hot to touch and often look like sunburn. Friction (like brushing up against or bumping into something) causes my skin to tear," Stout told DailyMail.

