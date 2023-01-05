English
    212-kilo fish fetches $270,000 at Japan auction

    The figure was still only a fraction of the 2019 record price but marks a recovery for the symbolic auction after three years in which prices slumped.

    AFP
    January 05, 2023 / 07:46 AM IST
    Bluefin tuna lined up in rows at the Toyosu fish market in Tokyo, Japan on January 5.

    The top-selling tuna at Tokyo's traditional New Year auction sold for more than $270,000 on Thursday, nearly double last year's price, breaking a pandemic trend of slumping demand.

    Michelin-starred sushi restaurant Onodera Group and Japanese wholesaler Yamayuki forked out 36.04 million yen ($273,000) for the 212-kilo bluefin tuna in the auction at Tokyo's Toyosu fish market.

    Last year's top-selling tuna, bought by the same pair of bidders, went for just 16.88 million yen, with observers blaming subdued demand as a Covid wave ripped through Japan in early 2022.

    The New Year auction is highly anticipated, and securing the top-priced tuna offers bidders bragging rights.

    For years, the top bid came from self-proclaimed "Tuna King" Kiyoshi Kimura, who paid a record $3.1 million in 2019.

    But in recent years, Kimura has held back, citing the pandemic.
